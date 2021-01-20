The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,243. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 147.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 367,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

