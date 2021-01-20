The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,922 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,134,000 after purchasing an additional 257,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

