The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.21

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 1598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $843.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.