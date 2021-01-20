The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.76

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 469460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 175,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 243,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.