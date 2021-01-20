The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.
BK stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.
About The Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.