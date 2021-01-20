The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Down 7.3%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.49. 10,481,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 5,494,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 33,106.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,799,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

