The Blackstone Group (BX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BX stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

