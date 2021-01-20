The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $215.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $215.00 target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $210.71 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 66,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

