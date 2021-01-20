The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. 598,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,720. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

