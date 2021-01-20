The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.48. 66,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,720. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

