The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.34

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 5553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $6,859,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

