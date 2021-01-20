The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.34

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 5553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.
CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 2.30.
In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $6,859,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.
