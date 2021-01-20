The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 6%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 1,156,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,305,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 125.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

