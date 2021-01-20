The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 6%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 1,156,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,305,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.
Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 2.30.
In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 125.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.
