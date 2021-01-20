The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. 28,203,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,367,400. The firm has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

