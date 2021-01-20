The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.29

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

