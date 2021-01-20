The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.16

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $8.28. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 79,860 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

