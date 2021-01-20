The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.51

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $8.74. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 19,822 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 358,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

