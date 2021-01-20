The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €443.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €443.00 ($521.18) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €386.15 ($454.30).

