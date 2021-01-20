The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,010 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,737.38 ($22.70).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock traded down GBX 30.60 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,379.80 ($18.03). The stock had a trading volume of 9,352,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,378.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,457.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market cap of £69.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders bought 3,277,368 shares of company stock worth $4,425,400,191 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.