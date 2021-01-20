The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $6.21. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

