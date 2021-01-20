The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE:GS traded down $6.81 on Tuesday, reaching $294.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $6.21. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.