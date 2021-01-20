The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Position Raised by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 240.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up about 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.61% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $24,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,315,723 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,164,000 after buying an additional 134,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after buying an additional 633,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.96 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.