The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 118,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

