The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

