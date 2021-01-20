The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.37. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 14,987 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of The LGL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.