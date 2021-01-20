The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Lovesac reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 853,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,301,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,186. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $764.69 million, a PE ratio of -400.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

