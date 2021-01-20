The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 7.4% Higher

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.58. 6,982,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 5,157,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 48.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Macerich by 102.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 104.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 353,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.