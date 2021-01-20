The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading 7.2% Higher

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.94. 626,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 366,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The firm has a market cap of $550.87 million, a P/E ratio of -46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 323,354 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,450.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 294,292 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

