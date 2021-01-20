The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Guardian Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

PG opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.