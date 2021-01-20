The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

