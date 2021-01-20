The Progressive (PGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect The Progressive to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

