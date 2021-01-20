The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.00

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $163.90, with a volume of 74628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRSC shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,731.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

