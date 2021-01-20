The RealReal (REAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – The RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 2,378,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,059.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Insiders have sold 811,108 shares of company stock worth $16,546,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

