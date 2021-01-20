The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Volume Tops $21.27 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $32.27 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 663.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,756,458 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.