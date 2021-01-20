The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $725.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

