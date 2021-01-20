The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SHYF traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. 91,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,922. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -380.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

