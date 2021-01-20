The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.78

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 226693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

