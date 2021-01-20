The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.50

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 11327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

