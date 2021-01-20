The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $127.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRV. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

TRV traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $143.86. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,699. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $144.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,462,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

