The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) were down 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 1,282,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,399,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned 3.56% of The9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

