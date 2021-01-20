Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 723,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 416,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

