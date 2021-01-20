Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 723,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 416,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.79.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:THTX)
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
