THETA Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. THETA has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $83.26 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.