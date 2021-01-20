Thomas Atkins Sells 600,000 Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Stock

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Director Thomas Atkins sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,306.24.

Thomas Atkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Atkins purchased 30,000 shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.11. 24,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. Mammoth Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

