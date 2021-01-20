Thomas Keith Todd Acquires 10,000 Shares of KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) Stock

KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

LON:KRM opened at GBX 41.85 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. KRM22 Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

About KRM22 Plc (KRM.L)

KRM22 Plc develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; and Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime.

