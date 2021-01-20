Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Down 0.9%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50. Approximately 1,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.