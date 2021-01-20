Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

