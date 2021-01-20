Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

