Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.25. 6,909,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

