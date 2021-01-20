ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,081.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $3,081.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064330 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.