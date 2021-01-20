Thrive Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $499,085.01 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $499,085.01 and approximately $10,972.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

