Tidex Token Price Hits $0.10 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 45% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $992,713.57 and $234.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00120158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00072335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00257199 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

